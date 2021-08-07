A Godfrey Trustee is expressing hesitancy over spending on the upgrades at Glazebrook Park. Virginia Woulfe-Beile raised concerns about three items on Tuesday’s agenda, one of which saw the village approve spending more than $2 million.
She tells The Big Z she’s not against spending on parks.
But Trustee Jeff Weber tells The Big Z he’s pleased with how this project is being handled.
Weber says this is probably the last of the big spending on this project but recognizes occasional smaller amounts may be needed for repair, upkeep, and the occasional improvement.