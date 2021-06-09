Centerstone will host a free virtual What about the Leaders: Helping Leaders Provide Positive Support during Times of Crisis two-day training from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 3-5. CEUs and educator professional development hours are available.
When working to provide positive leadership to employees struggling with work or personal change, providing support to leaders is of utmost importance. This training will help support those in any leadership role learn applicable and intentional practices that will aid in positively supporting those around them.
This two-part training will be presented by Niki Grajewski, clinical manager with Centerstone. This training is open to anyone in a leadership role, including community leaders, school administrators, supervisors, and more.
Objectives include:
- Understand types of leadership
- Understand the component of Servant Leadership
- Learn about and be able to apply components of the Culture of Gentleness framework of supporting people
- Identify and apply ways to provide positive support and leadership during times of change and crisis
This training has four hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184. Participants must attend each day of training to receive CEUs. Educator professional development hours will be provided by the Illinois Education Association.
Space is limited to 50 attendees. To register, visit http://bit.ly/0821Leaders. For more information, contact niki.grajewski@centerstone.org.