Local nature preserve The Nature Institute is inviting hikers and outdoors lovers back to their grounds in Godfrey this Friday.
After being closed for the winter amid some hard work clearing the trails of invasive species, and some controlled burns, trail-goers will return on April 1.
TNI (located at 2213 South Levis Lane on the bluffs) offers over 5-miles of dirt trails, along with a ½ mile paved trail for those looking for a tamer terrain.
Since TNI is a state nature preserve, there are a few rules. No flower picking or mushroom hunting is allowed. They ask you take nothing and leave behind only footprints.
TNI Outreach Director Ramona Pollard says you’ll also have to leave the family dog at home.
The TNI offers trail maps, public restrooms in their lodge, parking, and picnic tables scattered throughout the preserve for hikers to enjoy. The TNI is open to the public daily from 7 am until dusk. They also offer many other programs and events throughout the Spring and Summer. To check out their calendar head to the link below.