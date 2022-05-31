Things look a lot different around the entrance points to World Wide Technology Raceway’s complex in Madison. A ton of work’s been put into solving any potential traffic problems relating to this coming weekend’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at the track.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has been working with track officials and the Illinois State Police in advance of the big event.
IDOT operations engineer Joe Monroe tells the Big Z longtime area race fans can expect to encounter traffic and parking changes.
Monroe says public transportation is an option for spectators coming to see the Enjoy Illinois 300 and associated events. A free shuttle will be provided from the Emerson Park Metrolink station in East St. Louis. The nearby Gateway National Golf Course in Madison will serve as the pick-up and drop-off point for ride-share services during the weekend.
Directions on the best route to approach the track for each parking lot are posted at https://wwtraceway.com/ and the info has been shared with multiple mapping applications to help guide drivers.
IDOT will be posting necessary traffic updates on its Twitter page: @IDOTDistrict8 .