The state of Illinois is handing-out $10 million in tourism grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Among the grants awarded this time are $500,000 amounts each for the installation of an alpine coaster at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton and for raceway improvements at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton says Illinois’ tourism industry offers so much for locals and visitors.
Receiving $185,000 in grant money this time is the Madison County Historical Society in Edwardsville, for restoration and renovation of its museum.
The governor's office say an additional $15 million is up for grabs. Grant applications are being accepted through Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's website.