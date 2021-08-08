A 1-year-old reported missing at about 10:30 Saturday night has been found dead. The girl was pulled from a pond along Mississippi River Road near Batchtown Sunday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is believed an older sibling let her out the front door of the home where they were spending the night. Search dogs were called to help and led investigators to the pond at about 4:40am Sunday. The body was pulled from the water around 6am. The death is being investigated by authorities in Calhoun County.