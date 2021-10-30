There’s a prayer vigil happening in Pontoon Beach on Saturday afternoon October 30th. Organizers hope people will come offer-up prayers for the family of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins, all first-responders, area schools, and the Pontoon Beach – Granite City communities.
The vigil is at 3 PM at the Randall Dalton Veterans Memorial Park off Route 111 near village hall.
Officer Timmons was shot and killed this week while responding to a report of a stolen truck at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon.