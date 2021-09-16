The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois will hold its final Light Up the River Road fireworks event starting at 8:30 tonight (Thursday) with an enhanced light show. It marks the end of 16 weeks of Thursday night fireworks in Alton and Grafton. The goal has been to help drive mid-week visits to the region.
Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z they plan to “go big” for the last show of the season.
The Alton Marina will host a free concert featuring The Owlz Band starting at 7:30. There will be a cash bar. No outside coolers will be allowed. There will also be live music at various locations in Grafton.