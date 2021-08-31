A House task force is reviewing statues and monuments in Illinois continues its work, with a look at erecting a salute to former President Barack Obama. The committee is discussing which statues should stay and which should be replaced. Last year, statues of Stephen Douglas and Pierre Menard were removed from the capitol grounds because both men were slave owners.
Some suggest President Obama should be honored, since he served as an Illinois State and US Senator, and announced his candidacy for Presidency in Springfield. Area Representative Tim Butler (R - Springfield) agrees.
Butler says others have suggested a statue of President Ronald Regan who was born in Illinois. Chicago Representative Mary Flowers stressed that they aren't looking for perfect people to honor, but for monuments to tell the truth about history.