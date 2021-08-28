The FBI Springfield Division has announced two men are now in custody that were suspects in a Friday East St. Louis bank robbery. The men entered the First Bank branch in the 300 block of Riverpark Drive late in the afternoon wearing masks and dark clothing. Authorities have not yet at this time made it known if the suspects were armed or not, but one person is reported to have died at the scene. Exactly what caused the death is currently unclear.
The suspects are believed to have tried to enter a bank in Fairmont City, Illinois earlier that day and on Aug. 26, but were not let in due to suspicious behavior, according to FBI Springfield. No charges have been announced and no more details on the ongoing investigation are available at this time.