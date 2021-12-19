The Illinois State Police is investigating a standoff in Jersey County from Saturday afternoon that ended with the death of an alleged suspect. At around 3:30pm Saturday the ISP says a man entered a home in the 18,000 block of U.S. 67 and barricaded himself in the residence near the Dollar General on Delhi Road in Jersey County, holding the resident of the home hostage for several hours. The resident was able to escape and called police.
Deputies from the Jersey County Sherriff’s Department arrived on scene, and it is believed the suspect fired shots at deputies and the deputies returned fire. After the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) arrived on scene, officers were able to enter the home and clear the residence. The subject was found dead a short time later.
As of last report from ISP on Sunday morning, it is unknown if the subject was struck by gunfire from the officers. The investigation is still open and ongoing.