Details began emerging early Thursday about a grocery store killing Wednesday night in north St. Louis County.
The North County Police Cooperative says a man shot one person dead and wounded another inside the Beverly Hills Supermarket in Beverly Hills. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, but they have not released his name.
The deceased is identified as 23-year-old Kardaye Moore of St. Louis.
The other victim reportedly has gunshot wounds on both hands and is expected to survive.
No word yet on a suspected motive.