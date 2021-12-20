The subject that died during a standoff in Delhi on Saturday has been identified. The Illinois State Police says 37-year-old James P. Izard of Alton died in the home in the 18,000 block of U.S. 67. It is unknown at this point if he was killed by gunfire from the officers who were returning fire after Izard began shooting at Jersey County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
It all began at around 3:30pm Saturday when the ISP says a man – now identified as Izard - entered the home and barricaded himself in the residence near the Dollar General on Delhi Road in Jersey County, holding the resident of the home hostage for several hours. The resident was able to escape and called police. After the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) team arrived on scene, officers were able to enter the home and clear the residence. Izard was found dead a short time later. The investigation is still open and ongoing.