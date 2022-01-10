A new study from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign identifies the optimal conditions to reduce the risk of COVID transmission on airplanes.
The research, conducted by Dr. Sheldon Jacobson, a professor of computer science and of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, along with two graduate students, used new data on aerosol transmission for the virus that causes COVID-19 in addition to previous information based on droplet transmission.
“The airlines need to stay in business,” Jacobson said. “Obviously in 2020, when they were flying at very low capacity, being able to leave the middle seats open was easy. There was no economic impact. Now they're going to have to fill those middle seats and pack people together.”
According to the models, the most effective seating arrangements involved a mixture of leaving some middle seats open and skipping some rows entirely, if possible.
“If you have a choice of your seat, choose wisely,” Jacobson said. “Nobody wants the back row, but the back row is a pretty good place. Aisles are not as good as windows because of the number of seats which you are basically adjacent to.”
The report indicates seats in first-class or business class also provide additional layers of protection due to fewer seats and more spacing, but do come at an additional cost to the consumer.
“The most important factor is that once you're seated, don't move around,” Jacobson said. “When you do that, you're in fact increasing your risk by exposing yourself to different people.”
Regardless of seating arrangement, researchers found that masking reduced the risk of transmission by 30% compared to allowing passengers to unmask. Opening the air vents above seats provided an additional layer of risk reduction.
“Take advantage of what is available,” Jacobson said. “Quality face coverings, staying put during the flight, not taking your mask off. Eat before, eat after, but don't eat during the flight.”
Jacobson is also clear that flying shouldn’t be thought of as an inherently dangerous activity.
“The absolute risk of flying when you're on the airplane is actually very, very low,”
Jacobson said. “Once you're on an airplane, because of the high-efficiency filtering
systems and the air circulating every two to three minutes, it's a very, very safe time. We’re talking about a marginal improvement of reducing risk.”
He says the real risky time is prior to boarding, when a jet bridge might become packed and the ventilation is not very good, and after the flight, when passengers again crowd together to deplane.