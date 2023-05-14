Severe weather rolled through western and central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing heavy downpours, quarter-inch to golf ball sized hail and a radar indicated tornado near Alhambra. There were no reports of confirmed touchdowns or damage.
The storms caused some flash flooding and Scott Air Force Base cancelled the remainder of its evening air show performances due to the weather. Spectators were asked to return to their vehicles to avoid the incoming storm system. Scott Air Force Base said that any updates, to Sunday's schedule, will be shared as they become available.
Warm temperatures and high humidity will cause favorable conditions for severe weather today, especially this evening.