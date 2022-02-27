An Illinois State Trooper’s vehicle was struck at around 1:30 am Saturday by an alleged impaired driver while investigating a separate DUI investigation. The incident occurred on South Prospect Road in Bloomington.
The ISP Trooper was stationary at the time of the crash in a marked squad car with emergency lights activated, assisting a Bloomington Police Officer with a DUI stop in the left lane, when a Volkswagen Utility failed to yield and struck the rear end of the squad car. The trooper sustained minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.
The driver of the Volkswagen, 24-year-old Michael A. Tibbits of Bloomington, was arrested by Bloomington Police for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for several other traffic violations, including violating Scott’s Law or the “move-over-law”.
So far this year, nine ISP squad cars have been struck on Illinois roadways in relation to the Move Over Law and four troopers have sustained serious injuries.
A first offense conviction under Scott’s Law can carry up to a $10,000 fine. If the first responder is injured, the offender faces up to two years in prison and can have their driver’s license revoked.