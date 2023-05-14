Illinois State Police are celebrating the homecoming of Trooper Brian Frank who was involved in a serious Scott’s Law crash in 2021 that almost claimed his life. Frank has been in a hospital and rehabilitation center for more than two years and is finally going home.
In February 2021, Frank, with his marked squad car’s emergency lights activated, stopped in the left lane of Interstate 55 to block traffic for a crash that had just occurred. While still inside his squad car, a vehicle struck the rear of the trooper’s squad car. Frank was critically injured and required air transport to a local hospital where he underwent several surgeries and almost two years' rehabilitation.
The Illinois General Assembly passed a bill months later that strengthened the penalties against Scott’s Law violators. Scott’s Law requires drivers approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, to slow down AND move over. Already this year there have been 10 ISP Scott’s Law-related crashes, five of which resulted in an injury to a trooper.