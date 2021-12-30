After a truncated 2020 legislative session out of concerns of spreading COVID-19, 2021 saw Illinois lawmakers come back to Springfield, remote hiccups and all.
Nearly 70 percent of session days for the Illinois General Assembly were canceled in 2020.
The House holding session in a Springfield convention center cost taxpayers more than $330,000. The Senate held session at the capitol. Even then, Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said public participation was limited.
“They need to have access to their elected representatives in a manner that is more than just having a constituent email,” McConchie said.
With the new General Assembly in 2021, action headed back to the capitol.
There was a spring session, a special session on energy and another on redoing legislative maps, plus the fall veto session packed full of legislative action, but no action checking the governor’s executive orders.
Even with lawmakers back for a lot of action, hearings were remote, and legislators were allowed to vote remotely during floor action. State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, said some members still have concerns about COVID-19.
“If you saw the legislators that were struggling on screen in order to be part of this process, you would perhaps have a different attitude about it,” Turner said.
During one remote hearing in the fall, state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, told state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, D-Naperville, her feed was breaking up.
“Oh, can you hear me?” Rohr said.
“You know, mister chairman this underscores the fact why it would be great to convene these meetings in person,” Butler said.
Butler later worried the remote option will be status quo with a perpetual emergency.
“I think we’re going to get past the pandemic and Democrats are going to say ‘this is an easy way to do business, where we don’t have to come to Springfield, and we don’t have to see people directly, we’re just going to hide behind our computer screens,’” Butler said. “I really fear that that is where we are going.”
Lawmakers return to Springfield on Jan. 4.