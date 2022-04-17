It’s almost time for the 2nd annual Ray Botterbush Memorial Sporting Clays Shoot to benefit Scouts BSA.
It’ll be held Saturday May 14th at Nilo Farms in Brighton.
The event is named in honor of longtime Madison County sheriff’s deputy, Scouter, and community leader Ray Botterbush, who died in 2014.
Event chair Kevin Botterbush tells The Big Z more about what’s in store.
Last year’s Ray Botterbush Memorial Sporting Clays Shoot had 40 participants and raised more than $8,000.
To register for the event, here's a link: https://stlbsa.org/find-your-district/piasa-bird-district/2nd-annual-piasa-bird-clay-shoot/
Address for mail-in registration 117 King Oak Drive, Godfrey IL 62035
Email Kevin Botterbush with any questions at: kevinbotterbush@prodigy.net