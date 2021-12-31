The South Roxana Police Department executed multiple search warrants over a reported sexual assault that occurred over the Christmas holiday. The investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Robert E. Lee of the 900 block of Biltmore Avenue.
Lee was charged by the Third Judicial Circuit Court of Madison County with 6 felony counts related to the alleged incidents on Wednesday (Dec. 29th).
Lee faces one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault (Class X), two counts of criminal sexual assault (Class 1), one count of aggravated kidnapping (Class X), one count of kidnapping (Class 2) and one count of criminal restraint (Class 4).
Lee is currently being held at the Madison County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The ISP Crime Scene Unit and Hartford Police Officer Dean Coleman assisted the SRPD with the search warrants and the arrest.