Plans are in motion to expand high-speed internet access to South Roxana.
City Administrator Bob Coles says Clearwave Fiber’s service will feature a gigabit download and upload speeds, bringing ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps.
Coles says he’s excited village leadership was able to broker a deal to bring another option to South Roxana residents when it comes to internet service.
According to a news release, Clearwave Fiber began serving southern Illinois businesses in 1996 and has begun expanding to residential areas.
Coles says Clearwave Fiber plans intends to begin construction in South Roxana next year.
To learn more about the company, visit www.clearwave.com/home