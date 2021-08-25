If your child would like to race down Berkshire Hill in East Alton, you still have a couple of weeks to get signed up. It's the 26th annual Soap Box Derby, and the public is welcome to make a day of it, as there will also be vendors and crafters at the bottom of the hill, with the event running most of the day after beginning at 10am Saturday September 11.
Check in is at 9:20am. It is for fun only, and the cars are provided. East Alton Parks & Recreation programmer Robin Carlton tells The Big Z it’s a fun atmosphere.
There has never been a rainout in the nearly quarter century this event has been held, although last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. Registration costs $2 for residents, $4 for non-residents. To find out more or to sign up, call 259-7411.