Any family with children currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is now eligible to enroll in services from Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.
The change comes after a recent federal policy change made by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Services offered to families include their school readiness program, nutrition, and family support services, and more.
President and CEO of RHSFS Gene Howell says are a lot more factors that should determine eligibility other than simply the federal poverty guidelines.
Riverbend Head Start and Family Services provides over 700 children and families with programs that develop early learning skills in social and emotional well-being, healthy lifestyles, language and literacy skills, and other academic needs.
With the new eligibility, they hope to enroll an additional 300 children and family members to their programs. Those interested in enrolling in their services should call 618-463-5946 or click the link below.