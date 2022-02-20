No injuries reported after a single-engine vintage airplane had to make an emergency landing late Sunday morning in Madison County.
Illinois State Police say the 1948 Navion L-17B lost power while in flight, and came down in a field at DeCamp Road and Route 4 in Staunton.
The pilot, a 62-year-old Troy man, and his two adult male passengers refused medical treatment at the scene.
The aircraft is said to have only minor damage.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.