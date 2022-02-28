A small business group in Jerseyville “Shopthe618” will hold the 2nd annual Lucky Local Love Treasure Hunt this Saturday. The group holds four shop local events in the town throughout the year, and this St. Patrick’s Day themed event offers shoppers an opportunity to win prizes through a punch card system.
Shoppers will have their card punched at participating locations with the goal of purchasing something from each business. Special deals and giveaways will also be available at every location.
Owner of one of the participating businesses, Uncorked Spirit’s Mary-Karen Wittman, says they want to pull in folks outside of Jerseyville.
The Lucky Local Love Treasure Hunt is Saturday, March 5th from 9 am to 3 pm in the downtown Jerseyville business district. For more information on the event, head to the group’s Facebook page linked below.