By participating in internship opportunities, Khushali Sarnot is making the most of her time in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy. The first-year student has been accepted to participate in the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ prestigious Summer Internship program.
The ASHP Summer Internship is a 10-week training program designed to provide pharmacy students with an opportunity to gain association experience in membership development and membership marketing at the national association level. To apply, students must be enrolled in a full-time Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education-accredited doctor of pharmacy program, be in good academic standing and have an active membership with ASHP.
“This internship mostly focuses on building leadership skills that will be useful in my professional career,” said Sarnot, of Manchester, Mo. “I will also have the opportunity to work closely with several key ASHP staff members for both professional development and networking. My professors and the School of Pharmacy have prepared me for and helped me navigate through this opportunity, and I am extremely grateful.”
“I’ve seen myself in the pharmacy profession since high school,” Sarnot added. “I worked in a pharmacy during my undergraduate studies and knew it was the right choice for me. I love helping patients make sure they receive the right medications at the right time to ensure a happy and healthy life.”
ASHP internships are typically held at the organization’s headquarters in Bethesda, Md. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarnot’s internship will be virtual, allowing her to assist ASHP from the comfort of home.
Sarnot will participate in a variety of ASHP initiatives and projects related to the organization’s membership sections and forums. Throughout the summer, she will gain experience in association activities and operations, professional and public affairs, publications and drug information, student affairs, membership, marketing, governmental affairs and product development.
She will gain an understanding of how pharmacy associations are structured, understand the need for and purpose of pharmacy organizations, and have general knowledge of the full range of association activities.
During her time with the pharmacy school, Sarnot has been named the Class of 2024 vice president and historian and a first-year liaison with the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists. She enjoys participating in volunteer opportunities throughout these organizations and credits her involvement with the SSHP for leading her to the summer internship opportunity.
Sarnot has been accepted into SIUE’s healthcare informatics master’s program and will begin coursework this summer. Currently, she serves in an inpatient pharmacy at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. Her goal upon graduation is to utilize her internship experience by completing a pharmacy residency.