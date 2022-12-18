Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville conferred degrees upon 1,413 eligible graduates during fall 2022 commencement exercises, held Friday and Saturday in the First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.
Commencement exercises began at 2 p.m. Friday with the School of Nursing and resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday with graduates from the School of Business and the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior.
Graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering were honored during a 2 p.m. ceremony Saturday.
A livestream recording of each commencement ceremony is available at siue.edu/tv.