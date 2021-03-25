Fascinating research projects and excellent creative endeavors will be featured during the virtual Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate Student Research Symposium on Tuesday, April 6.
Hosted by the SIUE Graduate School, the annual symposium is a much-anticipated event for graduate students to share their research and creative projects with the campus community. And, thanks to a positive outcome of the need to go virtual, broader community members can explore their presentations, too.
“This event provides a professional development opportunity for graduate students, as they gain experience in describing the impact of their work to others outside of their discipline and benefit from the constructive feedback of faculty evaluators,” said Jill Smucker, director of graduate education. “As we celebrate our 24th annual symposium, we will host the event virtually for the first time. Although this change in format was initially driven by COVID-19 restrictions, we look forward to a wider audience being able to attend.”
The symposium is open to all SIUE graduate students from all graduate programs. This year, each student researcher will summarize their work during a five-minute period, followed by a 10-minute question and answer session with the audience. The presentations will be divided into two sessions. Session one will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. and session two will take place from 3-4:30 p.m.
A sampling of featured presentations (and the program from which they’ve been developed), includes:
- Negative Shapes of the Body: Research in Painting and Sculpture (art studio)
- Changes in Species Composition and Diversity of Remnant Illinois Wetlands (biological sciences)
- Attitudes towards Interracial Relationships (media studies)
- Examining the Relationship between Coaching Style and Athlete Grit (kinesiology – exercise and sport psychology)
- How Gender and Parental Stereotypes Influence Financial and Career Outcomes for Mothers (industrial/organizational psychology)
- Development of Robotic Technologies Tailored for Precision Agriculture (computer science)
- A Simulation Study of Improving the Efficiency and Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine (master’s of business administration)
To view presentation information and for the Zoom links to each session, visit siue.edu/graduate and click on Research Symposium.