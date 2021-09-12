Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is continuing to grow and expand its’ student body despite the 18-month pandemic measures that temporarily closed its’ doors.
The university has announced record enrollment numbers at 1.2% across the board. Included in that figure is the largest first year class in 6 years, which was up 28% from 2020. Graduate student attendance increased this fall. Racial and ethnic diversity is also up at SIUE, along with record numbers of international student attendance.
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Scott Belobrajdic tells the Big Z the School of Nursing, the School of Business and others also set records.
Belobrajdic cited the addition of more online learning options attracting students that may work or be returning to school for retraining as another possible explanation for some of the uptick. But it’s not just online students, as campus housing is also at full capacity this year.