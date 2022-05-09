You are invited to spend an upcoming Saturday sampling food and drinks at over eight businesses along Grafton’s Main Street.
The 2nd annual 'Sip, Sample and Stroll' event will be held on May 21st from 11 am to 6 pm. For a $40 ticket price, you can sample food and beverages including jambalaya and a hurricane at Grafton Oyster Bar, pork fritters and apple pie shots at the Third Chute Bar and Grill, loading dock salsa and a bloody mary at the Bloody Bucket, and more.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells us how to get tickets.
Morrow invites attendees to stay in Grafton past the 6 pm cutoff and reminds there are plenty of available rental spaces in town for an overnight stay. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at graftonilchamber.com. No tickets will be sold during the event.