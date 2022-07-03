Jaime Hines Prairie at LaVista Park in Godfrey will be the site of a sculpture unveiling on Saturday morning July 9th.
Organizers say their “Pollinator Party” event will highlight the region’s ongoing work to protect pollinators like the Monarch butterfly, and create a culture of conservation.
The “Prairie Portal” outdoor sculpture designed by Merrilyn Shoemaker and Tom Cundiff will be unveiled at 10 AM on July 9th. Children’s activities are planned from 9:30 until 10.
Community Cultivators and the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois funded the design and construction of the sculpture.
You may register to attend the Pollinator Party by following this link: www.bit.ly/pollinatorparty22