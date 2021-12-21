A Belleville woman’s being held on one-million-dollar bond after firing shots outside a Metro-East Taco Bell, reportedly upset over a drive-thru order.
Belleville police say 19-year-old Amy Gale’s charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a gun, and three counts of aggravated discharge of a gun.
The incident happened last Friday night at the 760 Carlyle location in Belleville.
Police say Gale allegedly fired one shot at the drive-thru window, breaking glass and injuring one employee. Several employees hid in the kitchen area until police arrived.
Officers took down a description of the suspect and her car, then were able to track her down at her home.
They used a search warrant to find items relating to the Taco Bell incident inside Gale’s car and residence.