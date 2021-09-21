A Glen Carbon man has been arrested and charged with a number of felonies related to his status as a registered child sex offender. 44-year-old Jeremiah D. Thiess of Matterhorn Drive is accused of exposing and touching himself along the bike trail near Edwardsville High School last Friday morning.
A 911 call was received by the Edwardsville Police Department around 7:15am and officers responded to the area. At that point, Thiess allegedly ran though a section of high weeds and brush, crossing Governor’s Parkway and running into the wood line. After running through several residents’ yards, he was captured by an SIUE police officer. It is believed he is also the suspect in a similar incident from September 1 in the 500 block of North Street. Thiess is charged with 2 counts of presence within a school zone by a child sex offender, 2 counts of public indecency, and a single count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.