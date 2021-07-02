South Roxana Village Administrator and Police Chief Bob Coles on Saturday announced services and visitation for the line of duty death of Fire Chief Todd Werner.
Werner, 48, suffered a massive heart attack Sunday night while visiting his mother in Wood River. He died Thursday at Barnes Hospital.
Funeral visitation will be at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene Theater, 500 N. Central Ave. in Roxana.
Visitation will be 2-9 p.m. Friday, July 9, with emergency responder walk through at 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the church.
The procession to Wanda Cemetery, 915 Indiana Ave. in South Roxana, will take place immediately following the funeral service.
In addition to serving as fire chief, Werner was on the Chouteau Township Board, was a South Roxana Village Board member, and a former South Roxana police officer. He is survived by his wife, Sonja, and sons Austin, Devon, and Chris.