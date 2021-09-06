This is National Preparedness Month and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency wants you to be ready for anything. Disaster can strike unexpectedly, so it's important to gather emergency supplies ahead of time, says IEMA spokesperson Rebecca Clark.
The kit should have a flashlight, weather radio, blankets, batteries, a first aid kit, and water. Clark stresses that it's also important to get your kids involved with emergency planning, and designate a meeting point should something happen when everyone is not together.