Saturday is the day when Scouts will be walking through neighborhoods, picking up the blue plastic bags of non-perishable food items you put out on a doorstep or porch.
November 20th is collection day for the 36th-annual “Scouting For Food” event across the greater St. Louis region.
The canned goods and boxed foods will be given to local food banks and pantries for distribution.
Scouting BSA collects nearly two-million items per year in metro St. Louis.
This is billed as “America’s Largest One Day Food Drive.”