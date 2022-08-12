There are still a few days left to “Shop Out Hunger” at Schnucks.
The company invites customers to take part in their food drive at all 112 Midwestern stores, including those here in the Riverbend, through August 15th.
Simply buy some non-perishable food items during your shopping trip and place them in a bin near the front of the store.
Schnucks spokesperson Paul Simon tells The Big Z more about “Shop Out Hunger.”
Schnucks donates more than $13 million worth of food to shelters and community pantries each year.