St. Louis area grocery giant Schnucks raised over $266,000 for the Salvation Army during the holiday season for their ‘Round Up at the Register’ campaign. Customers had the option of rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar with 100% of donations benefiting the Army. The campaign raised that money in just over two-weeks, that figure not including the Salvation Army’s famous red kettle donations set up outside of many stores.
Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon tells the Big Z the money raised will benefit local people in need.
Money raised will help provide food, shelter, child care and job training to local people in need throughout the year. Outside of their partnership with the Salvation Army, Schnucks Inc. also annually donates more than $12 million dollars to local food pantries out of their own pocket.