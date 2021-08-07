The Alton Police Department is spreading the word about a scam in which members of the community are being called from a number that shows up on caller ID as coming from their office. The scammer tries to get you to believe there is a warrant issued for your arrest, but that you can make it disappear by paying them over the phone.
The
department assures that is not the case, as that is not how they go about serving arrest warrants. It’s become a familiar ruse by criminals to mimic various law enforcement agencies, as the ability to “spoof” a phone number is easily attainable. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido tells The Big Z there’s nothing wrong with being suspicious.
He also reminds they do not collect money for fines – that is handled by the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s division. You can report any such calls to Alton Police at 618-463-3505.