The first winter storm of the new year brought several inches of snow to some parts of the region – and just over an inch to others.
The National Weather Service says Jerseyville measured 3.5 inches of accumulation, as of six Saturday morning. Grafton had 3.3 inches, and White Hall 3.2 inches. The amounts seemed to tail-off as the storm moved southeast.
Road crews were out Friday night and Saturday morning on both sides of the Mississippi River, adapting as the precipitation changed from rain to snow in the wee hours of the morning.