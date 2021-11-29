Illinois’ revenues are starting to pick up again, in part thanks to sales tax.
Comparing the period of January through September of this year to the same in pre-pandemic 2019, sales and use tax receipts have increased 17 percent, WTTW News reported. Many are attributing the gain to new laws requiring online merchants to collect sales tax.
President of the Taxpayer Federation of Illinois Carol Portman said the increase is a mixture of more shopping and collection of sales tax by online merchants, noting the state revenue department has noticed the increase in tandem with new retail taxpayers in their system, WTTW News reported.
Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr said this is a good thing.
“Sales taxes pay for government services, particularly at the local and state level, right?” he told the Illinois Radio Network. “So this would ensure that services are not underfunded and it ensures that local retailers are not being discriminated against by remote retailers.”
A case involving Wayfair led to the U.S. Supreme Court deciding to require online sales to include sales tax.
Even after law required online businesses to collect sales tax, many local stores were still disadvantaged through additional local sales taxes from which online merchants were still exempt.
“Even that was still frustrating to municipalities who weren’t getting their piece of it, and to some of the brick-and-mortar retailers who were still collecting over 10 percent in some places, and their virtual competitors were still collecting — tax was now being applied, but only at six-and-a-quarter — whereas if you’re at a jurisdiction where the tax is over 10 percent, you’re still at a competitive disadvantage,” Portman said in the article.
The Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act implemented in 2021 required local sales taxes to be collected as well.
“Everybody’s being treated fairly as it applies to the sales tax, which is the way it should be,” Karr said.
Karr said this isn’t really a new tax, it’s simply a uniform application of existing sales tax.
“It’s leveling the playing field and saying, ‘Look, you’re a retailer whether you’re in Illinois or outside. If you’re selling to a consumer in Illinois, it’s a sale at retail and you have to collect and remit the same sales tax,” he said.
As brick and mortar stores struggle to keep their doors open, this allows them to compete fairly, Karr said.
“Now they’re competing because they have different methods of operation, right, because they have different business models — they’re no longer having the sales tax weaponized against them.”