Some of the Route 66 Postcard Murals have been completed and are drawing attention from selfie-seekers across the Metro-East.
Great Rivers and Routes tourism bureau president Cory Jobe says paintings have been completed on sides of buildings in Collinsville, Edwardsville, and Granite City.
The Hamel one will likely be finished Thursday.
Jobe tells The Big Z a steering committee received local input on what each mural should contain.
Jobe says work on the Staunton Route 66 mural begins next week.
Others will be crafted in Livingston, Litchfield, Gillespie, Girard, Virden, and East Saint Louis.