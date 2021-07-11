U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) is co-sponsoring a bill aimed at supporting local journalism. H.R. 3940, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act is a bi-partisan bill that seeks to support the efforts of local newspapers, radio stations and media through a series of tax credits that promote subscriptions, advertising, and the hiring of local journalists.
Davis says the bill is especially needed in a time with such biased and partisan national news media.
The proposed tax credits will hopefully encourage Americans to subscribe to local publications, help those publications retain and compensate journalists a livable wage, and provide businesses with much needed advertising dollars. The bill was introduced by Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA).