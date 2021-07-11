rodney davis

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) is co-sponsoring a bill aimed at supporting local journalism. H.R. 3940, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act is a bi-partisan bill that seeks to support the efforts of local newspapers, radio stations and media through a series of tax credits that promote subscriptions, advertising, and the hiring of local journalists.

Davis says the bill is especially needed in a time with such biased and partisan national news media.

Davis comments on journalism bill

The proposed tax credits will hopefully encourage Americans to subscribe to local publications, help those publications retain and compensate journalists a livable wage, and provide businesses with much needed advertising dollars. The bill was introduced by Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA).

