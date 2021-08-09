On any given day, you can see Alton Park and Recreation trucks scattered around the city. While the mowing and ground maintenance at Gordon Moore Park takes up a good bit of time, there are projects happening at other parks that keep workers busy year-round. One upcoming project will see the department team with Public Works.
Alton Park and Recreation Department Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z there are plans to repave the roads at Rock Spring Park.
In a previous interview, Haynes said his department was working on getting all of the fountains around the city operational again but noted some parts have been hard to come by.