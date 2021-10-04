Multiple agencies are coming together to help Madison County residents clear up traffic misdemeanors and warrants and get back on the road. The lack of driving privileges can be a major barrier to finding and holding gainful employment, AND that’s why the Alton Police Department, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Madison County Circuit Clerk's Office, and the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm will be hosting the ‘Road to Work’ event next month in Alton.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine tells the Big Z Secretary of State’s Office employees will also be at the event printing new drivers licenses:
Road to Work will be held on Thursday November 4th at the Alton Police Department from 8:30 am to 2 pm. Local employers and officials from the Madison County Employment and Training Office will also be on site conducting on-the-spot interviews. Pre-registration is recommended and can be done so by heading to the link
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSduyUZSrM3hagZDN2b8-QxqIe1X86qiY8wEqDPs6WB9sa_1_A/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0