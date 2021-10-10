YouthBuild students from Lewis and Clark Community College are playing a part in making homes more energy-efficient and comfortable for senior citizens, while costing less. The “Smart Home Blitz” campaign is now underway and lasts through the end of November.
The college’s director of adult education, Sabrina Davis, tells The BIG Z more about who partnered-up to make this all happen.
Riverbend area seniors interested in having their homes equipped with energy-saving items such as Google Home minis, smart thermostats, and smart plugs, should contact Senior Services Plus. The number is (618) 465-3298, extension 118.