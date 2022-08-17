More reaction today to the big announcement that AltonWorks is turning the old Wedge Bank building into a business incubator for the region.
The state of Illinois is granting $3 million to the project from its Rebuild Illinois Main Street and Downtown Capital Program.
Alton Mayor David Goins and State Senator Kris Tharp of Bethalto say there’s a spirit of cooperation within the region and hopes of improving tourism throughout.
Speaking at Monday’s news conference Alton Mayor David Goins said, “a rising tide raises all ships.”
State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto) mentioned that Collinsville and Edwardsville are also getting grant money from the state, this go-round.
Collinsville plans to use its $1.8 million to revitalize the corridor from Main Street to the Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site.
Edwardsville is getting more than $2.8 million to improve water, sewer, and street-scape infrastructure on Main Street.