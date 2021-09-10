The lives of fallen firefighters were remembered Friday morning at the annual ceremony on the State Capital lawn. State officials, families, and colleagues gathered to honor the seven firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020, including Captain Jake Ringering of the Godfrey Fire Protection District.
Ringering’s family received the Gold Badge in his honor. Governor JB Pritzker spoke at the service, calling firefighters some of the state's most heroic public servants.
After the ceremony, the crowd moved to Springfield's convention center to present several medals to brave firefighters, including the Medal of Valor award.