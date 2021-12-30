Have you already made New Year’s Eve plans this year? While it’s always a popular summer destination, Grafton is looking to expand tourism to the winter. The city will host a fireworks show at 10pm that will be shot off from the lighthouse area along the riverfront. This is the second year for Grafton’s NYE fireworks display.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow says the City Council voted to spend $4,500 for a contract with Fireworks Authority for the show.
The hope is to bring tourists to town during what can be a slow time of year. Morrow says there will not be one centralized place to party, but rather all of the businesses in town will have their own events and attractions going on.