This year’s Ride for Wishes held on September 18th raised a little over $11,000 for children with life-threatening ailments in the local counties. Approximately 70 riders and their passengers participated in the 60-mile ride that started at Ted’s Motorcycle World and ended at the Alton VFW Post 1308.
The ride was organized by the Southern Illinois Volunteers for Make-A-Wish of Illinois and volunteer Mike Montgomery tells The Big Z the money goes to help children in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Greene, and St. Clair Counties.
A wish can cost up to $7,000. Since the ride began in 2014, more than $112,000 has been raised as a result of this event. This year’s event was also a tribute to Norma Glazebrook – a long-time volunteer with the organization and prolific wish-granter, who died in August.